Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews pace of ongoing development projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the sites of project to link main boulevard Gulberg with Walton, extension projects of Gulshan-e- Ravi T junction and Bund Road, multi level grade Shahdara mor project, Lady Willingdon Hospital on Saturday and reviewed pace of work on the ongoing development project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the sites of project to link main boulevard Gulberg with Walton, extension projects of Gulshan-e- Ravi T junction and Bund Road, multi level grade Shahdara mor project, Lady Willingdon Hospital on Saturday and reviewed pace of work on the ongoing development projects.

He issued necessary directions to the officials concerned to complete the public welfare projects within stipulated period of time. During his visit to the project site to link main boulevard Gulberg with Walton, reviewed the construction project and directed to complete the project in time.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that implementation on the alternate traffic plan should be ensured and the road should kept wide to the maximum extent keeping in view future needs and requirements. He stated that this project was of special significance for the citizens of Lahore and the citizens would have immense ease in transportation with the construction of this road.

Directing the relevant officials with regard to early completion of the project, he remarked that all important matters regarding the project should be finalized and settled at the earliest.

The CM was informed during a briefing that the fly over would also be constructed on the railway crossing. The proposal to increase lane of the fly over project would also be reviewed. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Central business Authority gave a briefing about the project.

Later, the CM reached Gulshan-e-Ravi and Bund Road and reviewed T junction and Bund Road extension project. He was given a briefing about the project. He issued necessary directions with regard to implementation on the project and widening of roads. While asking afresh plan of this project from LDA, the CM directed to undertake afresh technical review of the project, adding that necessary amendments should be made in the project keeping in view uninterrupted and smooth traffic flow of Ring Road.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that signal free routes should be widened for the traffic coming from Multan Road, Samanabad and from various adjoining localities.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of multi level grade Shahdara Mor project and reviewed construction activities of the project. He was given a briefing about the Shahdara Mor project. He directed to remove impediments occurring in the completion of the project and ordered early completion of the project. He stated that long overdue traffic problems of Lahore would be resolved with the completion of Shahdara Mor project, adding that citizens while entering and exiting Lahore would be provided ease with the early completion of the project. He directed that high quality should be ensured in the construction works under all circumstance. It was informed during the briefing that construction activities of the project were in full swing.

Later, the CM visited Lady Willingdon Hospital and inspected different departments and basement of the hospital. He reviewed the steps regarding drainage of water from the basement and directed to resolve this issue on permanent basis. Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed implementation on the orders issued during the previous visit.

A delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA) also met with the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi on the occasion. Mohsin Naqvi assured them that steps would be taken for the safety of doctors and health professionals and legislation in this regard was being reviewed. He said that doctors going on strike for the acceptance of their demands was not appropriate, adding that bringing improvements in the health sector was foremost in his priorities.

A proposal for the construction and repair of Lady Willingdon Hospital and constructing a new tower was reviewed on the occasion while it was decided to hand over construction and repair of dilapidated sections of the building to a technical committee.

Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Doctor Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and officials concerned were present.