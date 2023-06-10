Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi taking stern notice of the death of young children due to usage of a vaccine in the nearby village of Ahmedpur Sharqia of Bahawalpur area, has constituted a inquiry committee in this regard

The committee would ascertain those responsible for committing negligence while a special monitoring cell had also been established in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi directed Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Doctor Javed Akram to visit the village forthwith where the incident occurred. He directed that after investigating the sorrowful incident, legal and departmental action should be taken against those responsible for this negligence.

Caretaker CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the affected children. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children.