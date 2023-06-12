Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Complaints Cell, inspects sections

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a visit to the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit to inspect various sections of the cell and special monitoring unit, carefully reviewing their performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a visit to the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit to inspect various sections of the cell and special monitoring unit, carefully reviewing their performance.

To his disappointment, some officers and staff were found absent from their offices. Expressing strong displeasure over the staff's absence, the Caretaker CM took immediate action and ordered removal of the head of the complaint cell from his position.

He emphasized that operating air conditioners in the absence of officers and staff amounted to a wasteful utilization of resources.

Additionally, the Caretaker CM engaged in telephonic conversations with the complainants present in the complaint cell, attentively listening to their issues. He assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved promptly. Emphasizing the significance of addressing citizens' problems within a specified time frame, he emphasized the need to keep the complainants informed about the progress made on each received complaint.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary to CM, and the Secretary (Coordination) to CM were also present.