Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review recommendations for the successful implementation of the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program.

The Primary objective of this plan is to establish a comprehensive cleanliness system at the ward level within the union councils.

According to the proposed plan, dedicated sanitation workers will be assigned to improve the cleanliness standards at the village level. They will utilize rickshaws, tractors, and tractor-trolleys to effectively remove solid waste from the villages and dispose of it outside their premises.

Additionally, a chowkidari system will be introduced, ensuring the presence of a vigilant 'chowkidar' in each ward of the union council.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the importance of implementing a sustainable cleanliness system in villages, drawing inspiration from successful models in urban areas. He stressed the need to prioritize measures that guarantee the provision of clean water and other essential facilities to the rural population.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, SMBR, secretary finance, secretary local government, and others attended the meeting.