UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Reviews "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" Program

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review recommendations for the successful implementation of the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to review recommendations for the successful implementation of the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program.

The Primary objective of this plan is to establish a comprehensive cleanliness system at the ward level within the union councils.

According to the proposed plan, dedicated sanitation workers will be assigned to improve the cleanliness standards at the village level. They will utilize rickshaws, tractors, and tractor-trolleys to effectively remove solid waste from the villages and dispose of it outside their premises.

Additionally, a chowkidari system will be introduced, ensuring the presence of a vigilant 'chowkidar' in each ward of the union council.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the importance of implementing a sustainable cleanliness system in villages, drawing inspiration from successful models in urban areas. He stressed the need to prioritize measures that guarantee the provision of clean water and other essential facilities to the rural population.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, SMBR, secretary finance, secretary local government, and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Water From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day Celebration From May 9 to May ..

3 minutes ago
 Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low ..

Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low Dissolved Oxygen - State Agen ..

3 minutes ago
 Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corrupti ..

Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corruption case

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for finalizing flood fighting plan on ..

Commissioner for finalizing flood fighting plan on urgent basis

1 minute ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements regarding Cyclon ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements regarding Cyclone

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.