Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by the bus overturning near Faizpur Interchange on the Motorway.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and directed the administration to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

Additionally, he has sought a detailed report on the accident and issued orders to take legal action against the driver for negligence.