Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directs to make functional water filtration plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed displeasure over the non-functioning water filtration plants in Multan and Faisalabad and directed the commissioners concerned to ensure the prompt functionality of these water filtration plants.

He instructed them to make the water plants operational with the cooperation of the philanthropists. The CM also mandated that a comprehensive report be submitted to his office once the filtration plants are operational.

Importantly, he emphasized that the government would not incur any expenses for this revival, and directed the Aab-e-Pak Authority to gather authenticated data for the revitalization of water filtration plants throughout the province.