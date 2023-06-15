UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Progress On May 9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews progress on May 9 cases

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review progress made so far on the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the May 9 events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review progress made so far on the legal proceedings against the culprits involved in the May 9 events.

The meeting decided that trial of the May-9 accused would take place in jail. Daily hearing of cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act would take place, and the relevant departments would be duly informed about the trial proceedings in jail. Consensus was reached in the meeting to expedite legal actions against the culprits involved in the events of May 9.

The CM instructed the police and prosecution department to present strong evidence against the accused and emphasised that no leniency should be shown to any culprit involved in the events of May 9, while innocent individuals should not be subjected to punishment.

The CM also ordered to intensify efforts to apprehend the absconding culprits.

The participants were briefed that during investigation, 200 individuals were acquitted after being proven innocent, and strong testimonies were being presented against the culprits. The chief secretary, IG police, CCPO Lahore, secretary prosecution, commissioner Lahore, and others attended the meeting.

