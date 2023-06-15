UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Orders Removal Of Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders removal of encroachments

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday ordered removal of encroachments surrounding drains, with a strong emphasis on facilitating unhindered traffic flow by eliminating obstacles and addressing drainage concerns in ongoing development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday ordered removal of encroachments surrounding drains, with a strong emphasis on facilitating unhindered traffic flow by eliminating obstacles and addressing drainage concerns in ongoing development projects.

He stressed the disruptive impact of encroachments on traffic, leading to hardships for the general public. It was further emphasised that the process of encroachment removal should be carried out systematically and without any delay.

The meeting held at the CM Office was attended by the chief secretary, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, Chief Engineer LDA and others.

