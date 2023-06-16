UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Seeks Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a child due to falling in a manhole in the Naz Town area of Kahna and sought a report from Commissioner Lahore.

He ordered to hold a thorough investigation to determine the individuals responsible for the negligence that led to this unfortunate incident. He called for action against those found responsible, based on the findings of the inquiry.

The CM instructed measures to cover open manholes across the city, ensuring the safety of the public.

