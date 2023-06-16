Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grief-stricken families of the two individuals who lost their lives in a traffic accident at Kalma Chowk underpass.

He directed the administration to ensure the provision of the best treatment to the injured youth.

The caretaker CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.