UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grief-stricken families of the two individuals who lost their lives in a traffic accident at Kalma Chowk underpass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grief-stricken families of the two individuals who lost their lives in a traffic accident at Kalma Chowk underpass.

He directed the administration to ensure the provision of the best treatment to the injured youth.

The caretaker CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Traffic May Best

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson's New Job as Daily Mail Columnist Pr ..

Boris Johnson's New Job as Daily Mail Columnist Prompts Accusations of Rule-Brea ..

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Se ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb elected as PML-N Information Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 8 female accused to ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 8 female accused to jail

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

5 minutes ago
 US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market ..

US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market to See 2% Inflation Again - F ..

4 minutes ago
 Council of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report on EU-NAT ..

Council of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report on EU-NATO Cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.