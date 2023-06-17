UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Murree To Inspect Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Murree to inspect facilities

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and the control room established at Jinnah Hall to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and the control room established at Jinnah Hall to inspect facilities.

During his visit, the CM reviewed the treatment facilities provided in the hospital for patients and made a detailed inspection of the emergency, OPD, maternity ward, pharmacy and other departments.

He interacted with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

Naqvi also inspected the hospital"s expansion project and directed to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

The CM expressed annoyance over the closure of some hospital departments and ordered them to functional the closed departments immediately.

He also took notice of the shortage of nurses in the hospital and directed to fill the deficiency of nurses instantly.

Naqvi also directed the health officials to start the recruitment process for the vacant posts of nurses in the hospital.

He said that out of 29 sanctioned posts of nurses only six were working while no hospital could work round the clock with six nurses.

Naqvi asked the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir to improve the healthcare facilities in the Murree Hospital and instructed him to stay in Murree till the progress of the hospital's affairs.

The CM said that Dialysis machines would be made functional in the hospital while state-of-the-art medical facilities would be provided to the resident and tourists of the hill station.

Later, he also visited the control room set up at Jinnah Hall and reprimanded the control room staff for non-functional cameras for monitoring and ordered them to make the cameras functional and submit a report within 24 hours.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the facilities for the tourists would be improved and said that there was a need to increase the parking facility for visitors in Murree.

He ordered effective measures to deal with overcharging and instructed Commissioner Rawalpindi to improve health care and other facilities for travellers in Murree.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied the CM during the visit.

Related Topics

Shortage Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree Visit Rawalpindi Progress Nasir

Recent Stories

Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson rel ..

Greece boat crash: Foreign Office Spokesperson releases list of rescued people

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani Defense Minister Says Country Needs New ..

Pakistani Defense Minister Says Country Needs New Social Contract Between People ..

10 seconds ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

12 seconds ago
 5th Senate meeting of University of Malakand held

5th Senate meeting of University of Malakand held

13 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says Turkey Planning to Boost Exports to $ ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Planning to Boost Exports to $265Bln by Late 2023

15 seconds ago
 Patwar Khana inaugurated at Zaida

Patwar Khana inaugurated at Zaida

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.