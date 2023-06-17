Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Murree to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and the control room established at Jinnah Hall to inspect facilities.

During his visit, the CM reviewed the treatment facilities provided in the hospital for patients and made a detailed inspection of the emergency, OPD, maternity ward, pharmacy and other departments.

He interacted with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

Naqvi also inspected the hospital"s expansion project and directed to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

The CM expressed annoyance over the closure of some hospital departments and ordered them to functional the closed departments immediately.

He also took notice of the shortage of nurses in the hospital and directed to fill the deficiency of nurses instantly.

Naqvi also directed the health officials to start the recruitment process for the vacant posts of nurses in the hospital.

He said that out of 29 sanctioned posts of nurses only six were working while no hospital could work round the clock with six nurses.

Naqvi asked the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir to improve the healthcare facilities in the Murree Hospital and instructed him to stay in Murree till the progress of the hospital's affairs.

The CM said that Dialysis machines would be made functional in the hospital while state-of-the-art medical facilities would be provided to the resident and tourists of the hill station.

Later, he also visited the control room set up at Jinnah Hall and reprimanded the control room staff for non-functional cameras for monitoring and ordered them to make the cameras functional and submit a report within 24 hours.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the facilities for the tourists would be improved and said that there was a need to increase the parking facility for visitors in Murree.

He ordered effective measures to deal with overcharging and instructed Commissioner Rawalpindi to improve health care and other facilities for travellers in Murree.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied the CM during the visit.