Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Motorway near Chakwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Motorway near Chakwal.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

He remarked that the provincial government equally share the grief of the heirs.

The caretaker CM sought a report about the sorrowful incident from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi while directing to take strict legal action against the responsible for committing the negligence.

