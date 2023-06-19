UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects PIC To Review Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to assess the medical facilities being provided to the cardiac patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to assess the medical facilities being provided to the cardiac patients.

He spoke to patients and their attendants in the emergency wards to gather information about the available medical services, with a specific focus on the availability of bypass and angiography facilities.

During his inspection, Mohsin Naqvi took note of the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters at the PIC and directed the health secretary to ensure their availability.

The CM also inspected the Primary angiography facilities for cardiac patients and observed the arrangements made for maintaining cleanliness. He acknowledged the dedicated efforts of doctors and paramedics who continue to provide exemplary service despite the increased demand.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his commitment to further enhancing the treatment facilities and mentioned that the health secretary had been directed to address the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters in the ICU.

Pakistan

