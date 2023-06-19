UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Calls Cabinet Meeting

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called the 18th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called the 18th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday).

The meeting will be held in the committee room of the Chief Minister's Office, said a handout issued here.

The agendas of various departments will be considered in the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and related officials will participate in the meeting.

