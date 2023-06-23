Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Orders To Increase Bedding Capacity In Children Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed officers concerned to increase the number of beds at Children Hospital and improve facilities for masses.

During his visit of Children Hospital Multan on Friday, he said that separate beds should be provided to each child patient instead of accommodating three to four children on a single bed.

He also ordered to improve facilities in waiting areas of the hospital including the installation of air coolers and fans for the attendants.

Naqvi said that the latest facilities would be ensured at Children's Hospital under the public-private partnership.

He also visited different wards of the hospital and inquire about of the health of different patients. He also asked the people about the facilities and listened to the complaints of public and ordered to resolve the complaints at the earliest.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Institute of Cardialogy and inspected the hospital. He also directed them administration of the hospital to bring improvement in performance to facilitate masses.

