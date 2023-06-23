Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review jail reforms

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss various key reforms within the prison system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss various key reforms within the prison system.

One of the key decisions during the meeting was to reduce the sentences of inmates who receive technical education as the duration of the reduced sentence will be extended to 3 months and this provision will be applicable twice a year.

Plans were set in motion to enhance the facilities in waiting areas. The chief minister urged swift completion of the program to improve waiting areas in 8 specific jails, while emphasizing the need to enhance waiting areas in all other jails. Notably, an increase in the number of jail public call offices (PCOs) was implemented, granting prisoners access to video calls and international communication.

In a move to streamline operations, the administration of jail hospitals was handed over to the health department.

Barracks were equipped with LED TVs and cable connections for the benefit of inmates.

A decision was made to eliminate the outdated jail canteen system, leading to discussions on the feasibility of establishing physical canteens, partnering with large store chains, or setting up utility stores in each jail.

Addressing the meeting, the CM instructed the installation of air coolers in all barracks and cells. The authority to grant parole to prisoners in the event of the death of a loved one was delegated to the superintendent jail.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema participated in the meeting via video link and provided valuable suggestions on jail reforms and improving facilities for prisoners. The CM commended the suggestions and issued instructions for their implementation.

In attendance were the chief secretary, Chairman P&D, Addl Chief Secretary (Home), secretary finance, secretary C&W, IG Prisons, and others.