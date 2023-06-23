Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting To Review Jail Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review jail reforms

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss various key reforms within the prison system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to discuss various key reforms within the prison system.

One of the key decisions during the meeting was to reduce the sentences of inmates who receive technical education as the duration of the reduced sentence will be extended to 3 months and this provision will be applicable twice a year.

Plans were set in motion to enhance the facilities in waiting areas. The chief minister urged swift completion of the program to improve waiting areas in 8 specific jails, while emphasizing the need to enhance waiting areas in all other jails. Notably, an increase in the number of jail public call offices (PCOs) was implemented, granting prisoners access to video calls and international communication.

In a move to streamline operations, the administration of jail hospitals was handed over to the health department.

Barracks were equipped with LED TVs and cable connections for the benefit of inmates.

A decision was made to eliminate the outdated jail canteen system, leading to discussions on the feasibility of establishing physical canteens, partnering with large store chains, or setting up utility stores in each jail.

Addressing the meeting, the CM instructed the installation of air coolers in all barracks and cells. The authority to grant parole to prisoners in the event of the death of a loved one was delegated to the superintendent jail.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema participated in the meeting via video link and provided valuable suggestions on jail reforms and improving facilities for prisoners. The CM commended the suggestions and issued instructions for their implementation.

In attendance were the chief secretary, Chairman P&D, Addl Chief Secretary (Home), secretary finance, secretary C&W, IG Prisons, and others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Jail Event All Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to ..

EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to Remain Ineffective - Expert

3 minutes ago
 KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rain ..

KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rainy season

3 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting with board

ADC chairs meeting with board

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 r ..

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 riots accused till Monday

10 minutes ago
 Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Kar ..

Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to rem ..

DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to remain present at form submission ..

10 minutes ago
PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democrac ..

PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democracy survival: Mayor Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights bureaucracy role in coun ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK government postpones Gazetted holidays followi ..

AJK government postpones Gazetted holidays following on 24 and 25 June

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar hails contributions of w ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes West Will Urge Kiev to Prevent Disast ..

Russia Hopes West Will Urge Kiev to Prevent Disaster at ZNPP - Nebenzia

2 minutes ago
 Vital to preserve animals hides as per standards

Vital to preserve animals hides as per standards

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan