Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Takes Notices Of Alleged Deaths In Sargodha Teaching Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notices of alleged deaths in Sargodha Teaching Hospital

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of a news being aired with regard to alleged deaths during last 72 hours in the Sargodha Teaching Hospital, has sought a report from Health department and ordered an investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of a news being aired with regard to alleged deaths during last 72 hours in the Sargodha Teaching Hospital, has sought a report from Health department and ordered an investigation.

He directed to submit a report after conducting a comprehensive inquiry of the whole matter and bring the facts to surface. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that wherever any negligence or lapse was found, an indiscriminate action will be taken.

