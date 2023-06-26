Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi puts line departments on alert

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed all line departments including the provincial administration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operating round-the-clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed all line departments including the provincial administration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operating round-the-clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring prompt drainage of stagnant water. He emphasised the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compromise, utilising available machinery to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated timeframe.

He sternly emphasised that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage.

Addressing the issue of traffic management, the CM emphasized the need for special arrangements to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, with active efforts required to resolve public grievances.

He urged administrative officers and WASA staff to oversee and complete the water drainage operations, while emphasizing the initiation of immediate emergency measures in the event of any unfortunate incident.