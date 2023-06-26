Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Puts Line Departments On Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi puts line departments on alert

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed all line departments including the provincial administration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operating round-the-clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed all line departments including the provincial administration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operating round-the-clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring prompt drainage of stagnant water. He emphasised the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compromise, utilising available machinery to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated timeframe.

He sternly emphasised that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage.

Addressing the issue of traffic management, the CM emphasized the need for special arrangements to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, with active efforts required to resolve public grievances.

He urged administrative officers and WASA staff to oversee and complete the water drainage operations, while emphasizing the initiation of immediate emergency measures in the event of any unfortunate incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Vehicles Traffic Rescue 1122 Event All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

13 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety gu ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety guidelines for community members ..

21 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

29 seconds ago
 UAE stocks gain AED220 billion in market value in ..

UAE stocks gain AED220 billion in market value in H1 2023

31 minutes ago
 Commissioner calls for finalizing plan regarding d ..

Commissioner calls for finalizing plan regarding disposal of sacrificial animals ..

32 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal of ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal of DC ICT

32 minutes ago
PML-N to come up to people's expectations: Prime M ..

PML-N to come up to people's expectations: Prime Minister's Coordinator Khawaja ..

32 minutes ago
 Two arrested, arms recovered

Two arrested, arms recovered

32 minutes ago
 IPP to participate in election with 'Eagle' electo ..

IPP to participate in election with 'Eagle' electoral symbol

37 minutes ago
 Court sends Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in mon ..

Court sends Parvez Elahi on judicial remand in money-laundering case

37 minutes ago
 Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on E ..

Mayor directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

37 minutes ago
 Mayor assures citizens of municipal grievances

Mayor assures citizens of municipal grievances

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan