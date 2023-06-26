Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes and other incidents in several cities of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes and other incidents in several cities of the province.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families and assured them that the government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this difficult time.

Mohsin Naqvi urged the district administration to ensure the provision of timely medical facilities to the injured, ensuring that their treatment and care leave no room for any deficiencies.

