Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects progress on Akbar Chowk flyover project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night inspection of the ongoing Akbar Chowk flyover project to assess the progress being made and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night inspection of the ongoing Akbar Chowk flyover project to assess the progress being made and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

He emphasised the need to protect trees during the construction phase, said a handout issued here. The CM ordered working tirelessly and utilising all available resources to complete the project on time. The successful completion of the project will significantly improve the daily movement of around 250,000 vehicles and provide convenience to the residents of the surrounding areas, he added.

During the briefing by Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, it was reported that 151 out of 153 flyover piles had been completed, with the remaining two in progress. Eight pile caps had already been completed, and work on the U-turn was progressing rapidly. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and others were also present.

Afterwards, CM Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media, emphasising that the health card scheme had not been terminated and reaffirming the government's commitment to providing treatment for those in need. He clarified that efforts were being made to prevent any misuse of the health card scheme, particularly mentioning that heart operations were never halted under the program.

He highlighted that heart patients receive 100% free treatment in government hospitals and 70% free treatment in private hospitals through health cards.

The chief minister expressed his priority of completing ongoing projects on time and ensuring transparency in every aspect. He pointed out the remarkable progress achieved in development projects within a short period. He acknowledged that there might be slight delays due to rainfall but assured that work on projects such as Shahdara continued even during the Eid holidays. The contractor was committed to his work and paid three times the labour to keep the construction ongoing.

The CM expressed confidence that Lahore would successfully meet the deadlines for project completion. He also mentioned obtaining technical clearance certificates from NESPAK for every development project and investigating any reported issues, such as stagnant water in the Kalma Chowk underpass, to take necessary action against negligence.

He commended the outstanding cleanliness arrangements made in Lahore during Eid-ul-Adha and extended his congratulations to Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and the deputy commissioner for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness in the city.