Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tribute to Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists near Turbat.

The CM stated that Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace in the country.

The nation honours the brave sons of the Pakistan Army and their extraordinary sacrifice will not be in vain, as their martyrdom has ignited the flame of peace, symbolized by their precious blood.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of martyred Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali," he added and prayed for the early recovery of injured Lance Naik Umair.

