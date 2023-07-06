Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Inquire About Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire about the injured due to collapse of a building's roof, caused by the falling of a wall from an adjacent building

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure comprehensive care and treatment for the injured, expressing his prayers for their swift recovery. He instructed the hospital administration to provide necessary medical assistance to the injured.

Addressing the media after the visit, Mohsin Naqvi announced that an investigation would be launched against the owners of the wedding hall responsible for wall collapse. As many as 14 people, four of whom are in critical condition, were brought to Ganga Ram Hospital after the incident. He assured that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible. In light of various incidents caused by heavy rainfall, financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased, and the injured will receive free medical treatment, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi commended efforts of the highly competent team of doctors at the hospital, who were diligently providing treatment to the injured and Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram was personally supervising their care. If necessary, the injured will be referred to other hospitals for treatment, he added.

Emphasizing that the city's drainage situation was under control, Mohsin Naqvi assigned provincial ministers to monitor rainfall and potential flooding in their respective divisions. Instructions have been issued to all commissioners and deputy commissioners to take necessary measures in response to possible flooding.

He said eight provincial secretaries were monitoring the performance of WASA and water drainage in their respective zones as they remained present in the field to supervise activities. Commissioners and deputy commissioners were also overseeing operations related to drainage, he added. To prevent further unfortunate incidents, Mohsin Naqvi stated that dilapidated buildings were being evacuated. He acknowledged the excellent arrangements made by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider for cleanliness during the Eid-ul-Adha.

Regarding the incident of suicide by Jehangir Khan Tareen's brother, the CM assured that all legal requirements will be fulfilled.

Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and others were also present.

