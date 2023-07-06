Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presides over agreement signing ceremony for providing skill courses to inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an agreement signing ceremony between the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the Punjab Prisons Department aimed to facilitate technical courses for prisoners in 10 additional jails across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over an agreement signing ceremony between the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the Punjab Prisons Department aimed to facilitate technical courses for prisoners in 10 additional jails across the province.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Operating Officer of TEVTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and IG Prisons Farooq Nazir, at the CM office.

Under this agreement, a total of 16 skill-based courses will be organized in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, and Layyah jails. Upon successful completion of these courses, which typically last between 3 to 6 months, the inmates will receive certificates to support their reintegration into society.

The courses will cover a wide range of skills, including electrical work, welding, plumbing, motorcycle mechanics, fashion design, and computer applications.

During the event, the COO TEVTA highlighted that each course can accommodate up to 25 detainees.

It was mentioned that TEVTA had already provided training to 20,000 inmates, and an additional 10,000 prisoners, including women and juvenile offenders, will have the opportunity to receive training.

Before this agreement was signed, the caretaker CM chaired a meeting to review the progress of utility stores' establishment in jails. Additionally, a program to establish bakeries in jails, with the support of philanthropists, will be initiated, with the first bakery planned for Lahore's Camp Jail. Duration of phone calls for prisoners has been increased to 300 minutes per month. The meeting also focused on the repair and renovation of 16 jails, which included the installation of modern kitchens, washrooms, meeting rooms, and laundries.

Attendees of the meeting included Addl Chief Secretary (Home), chairman P&D, secretaries of industries, finance, health & C&W departments, chairman PITB and others.