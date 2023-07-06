Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Death Of Four

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons due to collapse of a roof at Chungi Amarsadhu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons due to collapse of a roof at Chungi Amarsadhu.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased and remarked that the government equally share grief of the heirs of deceased persons.

