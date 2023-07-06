Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Grieved Over Death Of Mother Of PFUJ President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of PFUJ President Afzal Butt.

In his condolence message issued here, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy with Afzal Butt and the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

