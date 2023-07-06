Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a woman and two girls due to collapse of roof of a house due to rain in Kamoke, Gujranwala.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.