Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that religious sentiments of the Muslims have been hurt with the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

There is neither any place of Islamophobia in the society nor of the followers of hatred.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that such condemnable religious incidents have caused damage to the efforts of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence. Permission of such a provocative action under the garb of freedom of speech cannot be given. Such blasphemous incidents are highly intolerable and the United Nations should take its prompt notice, he added.