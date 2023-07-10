Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi discusses development projects in Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to discuss the progress of development projects in the Sahiwal division.

Several key decisions were made during the meeting to enhance the infrastructure and services in the division.

In line with the objective of providing advanced healthcare facilities, it was decided to establish a state-of-the-art cardiology block in the new building of the District Headquarters Hospital. Additionally, plans were set in motion to transform the old DHQ hospital building into a specialized children's hospital, catering to the unique healthcare needs of young patients.

The meeting also addressed the need for infrastructure improvements within the city. Specifically, a 6.5-kilometer stretch of the dual carriageway GT Road, located within the city, will undergo restoration to ensure smooth and efficient transportation for residents.

The meeting included a comprehensive evaluation of Sahiwal city development project, as well as initiatives related to water recharge and waste management. The meeting emphasized the importance of completing the Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road by September, setting a clear deadline for its timely execution. The project concerning the lining of small channels in Okara was also reviewed during the meeting, reflecting the government's commitment to effective water resource management.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Amir Mir; secretaries of irrigation, housing, local government, C&W, Auqaf, health & P&D departments; and others attended the meeting. Commissioner & RPO Sahiwal, DCs of Pakpattan, Okara & Sahiwal joined the meeting via video link.