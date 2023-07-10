Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves free treatment for people in emergencies at social security hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office which approved free treatment for the general public in emergencies at social security hospitals, demonstrating the government's commitment to providing accessible healthcare.

The meeting, in principle, endorsed the provision of free treatment to domestic workers in social security hospitals as a fundamental principle.

To ensure the implementation of these decisions, the Punjab government will bear the expenses for the free treatment of domestic workers in social security hospitals. Moreover, domestic workers will have the option to avail the treatment facilities through health cards.

In cases where the expenses exceed the specified limit of the health card, the Punjab government will cover the additional costs, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for the workers.

As part of the efforts to streamline healthcare services, digital cards will be issued to patients receiving treatment at social security hospitals. In order to support the implementation of these measures and ensure the certainty of treatment for domestic workers, a grant of Rs.200 million was allocated to the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) during the meeting.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, and Mansoor Qadir, health, finance, labor & information departments' secretaries, commissioner PESSI, and others attended the meeting, while Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir participated through video link.