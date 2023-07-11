Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Cabinet Call On Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and members of the provincial cabinet called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed development projects in the South Punjab during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

Development projects in the education, health and agriculture sectors in South Punjab came under discussion.

Caretaker provincial ministers Aamir Mir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Dilshad and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on sports Wahab Riaz were present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is striving hard for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor Punjab hailed caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and said that it is commendable to run a big province like Punjab efficiently with a small cabinet. He said that the efforts of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to improve the health sector are praise-worthy, but there is always room for improvement and this process of improvement should not stop.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that special attention given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the agriculture sector is yielding positive results and it is good that the provincial government and all institutions are on the same page in this regard.

He said out-of-school children should be enrolled in the schools in Punjab and Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) should be run again in a better manner.

The Punjab government decided to give land to Bahawalpur Institute of Science and Technology (BIST).

The Governor Punjab further said that the decision to link BHUs and dispensaries with big hospitals should be reversed and run in a better manner and the state-of-the-art eye hospital in Multan should be completed within a month and opened for people.

On this occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that all efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the people in a short period of time.

