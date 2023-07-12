Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood situation

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited various areas of districts Jhang and Kasur to take stock of the flood situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited various areas of districts Jhang and Kasur to take stock of the flood situation.

During his visit to River Chenab in Jhang, the CM reviewed the water situation in Kharor Baqir, other areas and inspected deluged villages. He met with residents of the inundated village and inquired about their problems, and directed the departments concerned for arranging access to the inundated villages and ordered to monitor 24/7 water situation in the river, besides expediting relief activities there to vacate the localities at the river, according to CM's spokesman here.

The Secretary Irrigation and Commissioner Faisalabad Division briefed the CM about relief activities, arrangements being made for relief and medical facilities and about the entry and exit of water situation in the River Chenab. They said that Irrigation Department, PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) and Rescue 1122 had been alerted to cope up with any untoward situation.

Later talking to media on this occasion, the CM said that water in 40 villages has entered in bed of River Chenab and affected 48,000 people. Relief and medical camps have been established to provide relief to the affected persons. Evacuation of localities in the river bed was essential for their protection, he added. Naqvi said, "It is our utmost endeavour that no human loss occurs. Water up to four feet is present in a few villages. There is a lower level flood at the place of Kharor Baqir in River Chenab." Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that snake bite treatment vaccines and other essential medicines were made available in the medical camps. He said that he had also sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad about flood in River Chenab.

He said that sewerage problems persist in all small cities of Punjab including Jhang, adding, "We are striving to resolve sewerage issues. We will improve treatment facilities at District Headquarter Hospital Jhang and doctors are performing excellently despite dearth of resources." Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, RPO Faisalabad, Deputy Commissioner and DPO Jhang were also present.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister also visited Kasur and checked the latest water situation in the Satluj River, and arrangements at the flood relief camp at Talwar Post located at Ganda Singh Wala Border late last at night, following the release of water by India into River Sutlej. He ordered the shifting of the cattle and the people from the river bed and relocate them to safer places.

The CM commended the police and Assistant Commissioner for their efforts to save a child who had drowned in floodwater and ordered to keep informing the line departments about the inflow and outflow of water in the River Sutlej. The administration of the surrounding districts has also been alerted after the release of water by India, and measures have been taken to evacuate people and their livestock, he said.

During his visit to the DHQ hospital, both patients and their attendants raised concerns about the absence of doctors. The CM directed the MS to ensure the presence of doctors on duty, adding that the beds reserved for the flood unit be utilized for other patients and stressed the importance of functioning air conditioning in the wards. Additionally, he called for improved sanitation arrangements as the government was striving for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the public. Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also present.