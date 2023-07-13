Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the IG police about firing incident at Lahore Session Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the IG police about firing incident at Lahore Session Court.

He directed that legal action be taken against the arrested accused and justice be provided to the heirs of the deceased.