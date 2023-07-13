Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Seeks Report

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the IG police about firing incident at Lahore Session Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the IG police about firing incident at Lahore Session Court.

He directed that legal action be taken against the arrested accused and justice be provided to the heirs of the deceased.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Chief Minister Punjab From Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

8 minutes ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

6 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

9 minutes ago
 ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

6 minutes ago
 Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagi ..

Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagiarism

6 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities ..

Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities

6 minutes ago
Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries F ..

Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries Facing Humanitarian Crisis - Go ..

6 minutes ago
 IMF to Update Russia's Economic Outlook as Impact ..

IMF to Update Russia's Economic Outlook as Impact of Ukraine Conflict Milder Tha ..

4 minutes ago
 Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Se ..

Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Seriously Negotiate to Reach Cea ..

4 minutes ago
 4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

4 minutes ago
 Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented ..

Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented at flood-hit village

4 minutes ago
 Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan