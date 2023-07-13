Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Sui area of Dera Bugti

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security officials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

The brave sons thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists and sent them to hell, he said and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved heirs.

He stated that the martyred officials sacrificed their lives for a peaceful tomorrow for the nation. The nation holds the sacrifices of these martyrs in the highest regard and pledges to remember their valor and dedication, he concluded.