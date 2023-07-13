Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Kashmiris' Struggle

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Kashmiris' struggle

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day and conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for the brave struggle of the Kashmiris in their pursuit of fundamental rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day and conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for the brave struggle of the Kashmiris in their pursuit of fundamental rights.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who endured the brutalities of the state-sponsored Dogra Raj in 1931. He highlighted the unfortunate reality that, even after 92 years, the oppressed Kashmiris continue to suffer under the tyrannical rule of the brutal Modi regime, which mirrors the injustices of the past. Despite the challenges, the unwavering bravery and sacrifices of the Kashmiris have fueled a resilient struggle for the right to self-determination, which remains ongoing to this day, he concluded.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

13 minutes ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

11 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

13 minutes ago
 ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand ..

ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

11 minutes ago
 Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagi ..

Government College (GC) conducts workshop on plagiarism

11 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities ..

Wahab Riaz visits Summer Camps, reviews facilities

11 minutes ago
Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries F ..

Sweden Donates $16,8Mln to WHO to Help Countries Facing Humanitarian Crisis - Go ..

11 minutes ago
 IMF to Update Russia's Economic Outlook as Impact ..

IMF to Update Russia's Economic Outlook as Impact of Ukraine Conflict Milder Tha ..

9 minutes ago
 Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Se ..

Egyptian President Calls on Sudanese Parties to Seriously Negotiate to Reach Cea ..

9 minutes ago
 4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

4 laborers injured in roof collapse in Faislabad

9 minutes ago
 Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented ..

Awareness drive on health, sanitation implemented at flood-hit village

9 minutes ago
 Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

Ex-MPA booked in corruption during PTI tenure

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan