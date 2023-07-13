Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Kashmiris' struggle

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day and conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for the brave struggle of the Kashmiris in their pursuit of fundamental rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day and conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for the brave struggle of the Kashmiris in their pursuit of fundamental rights.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who endured the brutalities of the state-sponsored Dogra Raj in 1931. He highlighted the unfortunate reality that, even after 92 years, the oppressed Kashmiris continue to suffer under the tyrannical rule of the brutal Modi regime, which mirrors the injustices of the past. Despite the challenges, the unwavering bravery and sacrifices of the Kashmiris have fueled a resilient struggle for the right to self-determination, which remains ongoing to this day, he concluded.