Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directs depts to remain alert

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and administration have been alerted due to rains in various cities of Punjab including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and administration have been alerted due to rains in various cities of Punjab including Lahore.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while ordering to expeditiously drain water from the low-lying areas, directed that all resources and machinery should be utilised for water drainage. He directed to take measures on emergent basis so that difficulties of the citizens could be redressed timely.

The caretaker CM directed that the officers should remain in the field till the completion of water drainage work, saying that traffic flow should be maintained through an effective management.