Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Badshahi Mosque on Saturday and inspected the Holy relics section.

He expressed his indignation over the poor state of condition of the Holy relics section and directed to upgrade. He stated that the arrangements to preserve the Holy relics attributed to the greatest ever personalities of the world should be of highest quality.

Each Holy relic should be preserved separately in an excellent manner, he warned.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to constitute a special committee for the up-gradation of the Holy relics section. The committee would present its final plan in coming few days. He also directed to replace the wet carpets lying in the corridor of Badshahi Mosque.

Secretary Communication & Works, Lahore Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner also accompanied him.