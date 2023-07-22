Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects various localities in rain

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of Lahore city in rain on Saturday and reviewed the situation arising due to rain and water drainage work.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected Gaddafi Stadium, Liberty, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town, Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas.

He issued directions to the administration and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to expeditiously complete water drainage work. He asserted that all resources should be utilized for water drainage and the number of dewatering pumps should be increased. He directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field to redress the difficulties of citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi while issuing directions to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to remain in the field stated that all essential measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow.

He directed that the Traffic Wardens should perform their duties in a proactive manner in the field so as to properly assist the citizens. He directed to immediately evacuate vehicles stranded in rain water and no stone should be left unturned to help the citizens.

The CM reviewed water drainage work in Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas. He shook hands with the WASA staff members and commended them on completing water drainage work. He acknowledged that Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Managing Director WASA worked with great dedication for water drainage.

Mohsin Naqvi also listened to the problems of citizens during his visit and issued directions to the Commissioner Lahore for their prompt resolution.

Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and MD WASA also accompanied him.