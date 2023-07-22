Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Various Localities In Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects various localities in rain

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of Lahore city in rain on Saturday and reviewed the situation arising due to rain and water drainage work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of Lahore city in rain on Saturday and reviewed the situation arising due to rain and water drainage work.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected Gaddafi Stadium, Liberty, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town, Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas.

He issued directions to the administration and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to expeditiously complete water drainage work. He asserted that all resources should be utilized for water drainage and the number of dewatering pumps should be increased. He directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field to redress the difficulties of citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi while issuing directions to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to remain in the field stated that all essential measures should be taken to maintain traffic flow.

He directed that the Traffic Wardens should perform their duties in a proactive manner in the field so as to properly assist the citizens. He directed to immediately evacuate vehicles stranded in rain water and no stone should be left unturned to help the citizens.

The CM reviewed water drainage work in Islampura, Walled City, Circular Road and other areas. He shook hands with the WASA staff members and commended them on completing water drainage work. He acknowledged that Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Managing Director WASA worked with great dedication for water drainage.

Mohsin Naqvi also listened to the problems of citizens during his visit and issued directions to the Commissioner Lahore for their prompt resolution.

Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner and MD WASA also accompanied him.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Chief Minister Punjab Water Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Gulberg All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offer ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi offers condolence

8 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman An ..

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar actively working for highe ..

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Badshahi Mosque

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

33 minutes ago
Greek boats evacuate 1,500 people threatened by Rh ..

Greek boats evacuate 1,500 people threatened by Rhodes fire

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abd ..

33 minutes ago
 Greek boats evacuate 2,000 people threatened by Rh ..

Greek boats evacuate 2,000 people threatened by Rhodes fire

9 minutes ago
 Mission in contact with Pakistani origin detainees ..

Mission in contact with Pakistani origin detainees in Libya: FO

9 minutes ago
 Hamilton claims pole position at Hungarian Grand P ..

Hamilton claims pole position at Hungarian Grand Prix

9 minutes ago
 May 9 vandalism exposed PTI's chief hooliganism ba ..

May 9 vandalism exposed PTI's chief hooliganism based politics: Amir Muqam

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan