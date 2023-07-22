Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Offers Condolence

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 10:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death incident of two children due to falling down into a puddle in Wazirabad.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs, saying that the government equally share the grief of the heirs.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

