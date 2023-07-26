Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects post-rain situation in Bhawana tehsil

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district to assess the situation caused by rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district to assess the situation caused by rain.

He promptly instructed the administration to take immediate measures and use the necessary resources and machinery to drain out the accumulated water, said a handout issued here.

During his visit, he went to the emergency and other sections of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital, where he inquired about the well-being of the patients and the availability of medicines.

The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the provision of free medicines. The CM also inspected the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

Furthermore, the CM inspected the hospital's medicine store to ensure an adequate supply of medicines. He also assessed the THQ hospital's new building and urged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health to expedite its completion. He assured that the number of doctors would be increased according to the patient load.