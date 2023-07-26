Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Post-rain Situation In Bhawana Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects post-rain situation in Bhawana tehsil

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district to assess the situation caused by rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Bhawana tehsil of Chiniot district to assess the situation caused by rain.

He promptly instructed the administration to take immediate measures and use the necessary resources and machinery to drain out the accumulated water, said a handout issued here.

During his visit, he went to the emergency and other sections of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital, where he inquired about the well-being of the patients and the availability of medicines.

The patients and their attendants expressed their satisfaction with the provision of free medicines. The CM also inspected the cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

Furthermore, the CM inspected the hospital's medicine store to ensure an adequate supply of medicines. He also assessed the THQ hospital's new building and urged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health to expedite its completion. He assured that the number of doctors would be increased according to the patient load.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Visit Chiniot Bhawana

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

6 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

15 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

11 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

11 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

11 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

30 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

11 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

11 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

9 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan