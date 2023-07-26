Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Affected Village Of Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Sambal affected Mouza of Chiniot in view of increase in the water level of River Chenab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Sambal affected Mouza of Chiniot in view of increase in the water level of River Chenab.

He made a detailed visit of Mouza Sambal being affected by the erosion of river and reviewed damages, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi met with the affected people, listened to their problems and reviewed relief activities. He inspected the affected village due to river erosion and collapsed houses. Around 50 villages of Mouza Sambal were inundated permanently while all houses of a village were collapsed.

The CM announced to build a protective embankment to save Mouza Sambal from river erosion and stated that funds were being released today for building the protective embankment. Mohsin Naqvi urged the people to adopt safety measures and cooperate with the administration in this regard.

He directed the administration to adopt all possible preventive measures and vowed that the Punjab government would not leave the flood affectees alone, saying that the residents of the village would be rehabilitated.

He directed the administration that edibles should be provided to the affected people and fodder should be provided to the livestock. The needs of the flood affectees should be fully taken into consideration. Irrigation Department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 should remain fully alert, he added.

Talking to media, the CM said that flood water was continuously increasing in Mouza Sambal, adding that the residents of affected houses had been shifted to save places while 90 percent population had been evacuated from the inundated village. All possible measures would be taken in the affected areas of River Chenab.

The CM was given a briefing about the water situation in the River Chenab and relief activities.

Commissioner Faisalabad and Deputy Commissioner Chiniot apprised the CM about arrangements being made regarding provision of relief activities along with medical facilities.

RPO Faisalabad, DPO Chiniot, officials of PDMA and Rescue 1122 were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Flood Water Visit Alert Chiniot Rescue 1122 Media All From

Recent Stories

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

8 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

23 seconds ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

25 seconds ago
 WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

27 seconds ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

5 minutes ago
PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

5 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

11 minutes ago
 Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in ..

Russia, Mozambique Hold Security Consultations in Maputo - Security Council

11 minutes ago
 Chisinau's Decision to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic ..

Chisinau's Decision to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence Will Affect Citizens ..

11 minutes ago
 Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting in Ukr ..

Kirby Says No Links Between Reed's Fighting in Ukraine, US Efforts to Bring Amer ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan