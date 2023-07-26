Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Sambal affected Mouza of Chiniot in view of increase in the water level of River Chenab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached Sambal affected Mouza of Chiniot in view of increase in the water level of River Chenab.

He made a detailed visit of Mouza Sambal being affected by the erosion of river and reviewed damages, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi met with the affected people, listened to their problems and reviewed relief activities. He inspected the affected village due to river erosion and collapsed houses. Around 50 villages of Mouza Sambal were inundated permanently while all houses of a village were collapsed.

The CM announced to build a protective embankment to save Mouza Sambal from river erosion and stated that funds were being released today for building the protective embankment. Mohsin Naqvi urged the people to adopt safety measures and cooperate with the administration in this regard.

He directed the administration to adopt all possible preventive measures and vowed that the Punjab government would not leave the flood affectees alone, saying that the residents of the village would be rehabilitated.

He directed the administration that edibles should be provided to the affected people and fodder should be provided to the livestock. The needs of the flood affectees should be fully taken into consideration. Irrigation Department, PDMA, Rescue 1122 should remain fully alert, he added.

Talking to media, the CM said that flood water was continuously increasing in Mouza Sambal, adding that the residents of affected houses had been shifted to save places while 90 percent population had been evacuated from the inundated village. All possible measures would be taken in the affected areas of River Chenab.

The CM was given a briefing about the water situation in the River Chenab and relief activities.

Commissioner Faisalabad and Deputy Commissioner Chiniot apprised the CM about arrangements being made regarding provision of relief activities along with medical facilities.

RPO Faisalabad, DPO Chiniot, officials of PDMA and Rescue 1122 were also present on the occasion.