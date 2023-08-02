Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations to tackle rains, floods

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a crucial high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a crucial high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on assessing preparations and arrangements in light of the ongoing rains and potential floods this month.

Chief Minister Naqvi urged the Irrigation department and all the commissioners to efficiently utilize available funds and prioritize strengthening embankments along the rivers. "The Punjab government has already released necessary funds to support the Irrigation department in these efforts", he added.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir was assigned the task of visiting flood-prone areas to ensure early evacuation measures for the safety of those living within the river beds. Constant monitoring of weather conditions and river water flow was stressed by Chief Minister Naqvi.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing about the current situation of rains and floods was presented by the Secretary of Irrigation and the DG of PDMA.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Murad, Dr. Nasir Jamal, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretaries from Agriculture, Communications & Works, Local Government, Housing, Energy, Health, Finance, Information, and Livestock.

Moreover, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG PDMA, DG Rescue 1122, DGPR, and other concerned officers, with Secretary Irrigation and all Commissioners, DC Kasur and DC Sheikhupura participated through video link.