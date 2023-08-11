Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews arrangements for Independence Day

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at CM's office on Friday, reviewed arrangements for celebrating Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at CM's office on Friday, reviewed arrangements for celebrating Independence Day.

Acting upon directives from the caretaker CM, Independence Day festivities are set to be marked with a blend of grandeur and patriotic fervor, as extensive plans have been finalized for Punjab's jubilant observance.

At night on August 13, a vibrant display of fireworks is scheduled to illuminate the skies. Simultaneously, on the morning of August 14, flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held in unison across all divisional and district headquarters throughout Punjab. On the evening of August 14, national songs and anthems will be presented to the public in special events. Renowned singers will perform. All government and private buildings will be lit up across the province. National flags will be displayed at prominent places in all cities.

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform at the Gaddafi Stadium. Fireworks will be set off at Minar-e-Pakistan and other places. The day will witness a ceremonial flag hoisting at Huzuri Bagh at 8 am, followed by similar observances at landmarks such as Multan Ghanta Ghar. Firework displays and musical performances will grace the night in Multan, where the Metro route will also be illuminated.

In the spirit of rejuvenation, the occasion will also see the planting of saplings.

Reflecting the luminance of unity and patriotism, the canals of Lahore and Faisalabad will shimmer with the glow of lit lamps. The CM passionately acknowledged Pakistan's genesis as a product of immense ancestral sacrifices, with a reminder that independence was secured through the crossing of rivers of fire and blood by Muslims striving for liberty.

Emphasizing the vibrancy of the celebrations, the CM conveyed that Punjab's Independence Day observances are meticulously curated to stand as a remarkable and unparalleled tribute.

The meeting was graced by the presence of notable figures including provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Adviser to Chief Minister Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, CCPO, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, and Secretaries of various departments including Information, Higher education, Schools, Tourism, sports and Youth Affairs, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner Lahore Division, Chairman Punjab Information Technology board, Director General Public Relations, Director General PHA, and relevant officers. Commissioners participated through video link.