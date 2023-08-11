Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs Meeting To Tackle Dengue Threat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to tackle dengue threat

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at Chief Minister's office on Friday, reviewed the dengue situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at Chief Minister's office on Friday, reviewed the dengue situation in the province.

He issued directives to proactively implement measures to forestall the potential spread of dengue across all urban centers, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. He emphasized the imperative of adopting multi-tiered measures to thwart dengue transmission.

During the meeting, it was resolved to entrust the task of oversight to deputy commissioners.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the need for enhancing the efficacy of larval surveillance throughout Punjab. He further stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of skilled medical practitioners for dengue treatment within hospitals.

The Chief Commissioner and deputy commissioners were urged to be mobilize and dutifully execute their monitoring duties in the field.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the pivotal roles of the commissioners and deputy commissioners in steering the dengue control campaign. He emphatically stated that there was no room whatsoever for any lapses in the efforts to manage dengue.

Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Chief Secretary, secretaries, medical experts and relevant officials attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and experts contributed via video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Chief Minister Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Rawalpindi Nasir All

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali distributes electric wheelchairs amo ..

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed over domestic dispute

Woman killed over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago
 ATC issues notice to DIG in Model Town case

ATC issues notice to DIG in Model Town case

9 minutes ago
 SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile ..

SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile service camp

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi posit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi position holders

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews arrangements for Independen ..

9 minutes ago
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) imposes maximum term limit ..

14 minutes ago
 Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

14 minutes ago
 National Minorities Day observance aims at protect ..

National Minorities Day observance aims at protecting their religious, socioecon ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan bag 5th place in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan bag 5th place in Asian Champions Trophy

6 minutes ago
 Separate first-class tournaments for regions and d ..

Separate first-class tournaments for regions and departments in 2023-24 season

12 minutes ago
 QWP expresses reservations over statistics of Cens ..

QWP expresses reservations over statistics of Census 2023

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan