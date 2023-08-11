Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to tackle dengue threat

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at Chief Minister's office on Friday, reviewed the dengue situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held at Chief Minister's office on Friday, reviewed the dengue situation in the province.

He issued directives to proactively implement measures to forestall the potential spread of dengue across all urban centers, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. He emphasized the imperative of adopting multi-tiered measures to thwart dengue transmission.

During the meeting, it was resolved to entrust the task of oversight to deputy commissioners.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the need for enhancing the efficacy of larval surveillance throughout Punjab. He further stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of skilled medical practitioners for dengue treatment within hospitals.

The Chief Commissioner and deputy commissioners were urged to be mobilize and dutifully execute their monitoring duties in the field.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the pivotal roles of the commissioners and deputy commissioners in steering the dengue control campaign. He emphatically stated that there was no room whatsoever for any lapses in the efforts to manage dengue.

Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Chief Secretary, secretaries, medical experts and relevant officials attended the meeting while commissioners, deputy commissioners and experts contributed via video link.