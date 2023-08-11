Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi unveils plan to hoist massive flag at Liberty Chowk

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has revealed his intentions to erect the most towering and largest national flag at Liberty Chowk.

Notably, this ambitious endeavor will not incur any expenditure from the government's coffers.

Mohsin Naqvi emphatically stated that the financial burden of this monumental national flag installation project will be shouldered entirely by the private sector. The groundwork for commencing the construction of this remarkable emblem of patriotism could potentially be laid on August 14.