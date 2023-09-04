Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Pays Surprise Visit To DHQ Hospital Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a surprise visit to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha aimed to check the provision of health facilities to masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a surprise visit to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha aimed to check the provision of health facilities to masses.

He found zero percent heath facilities in the hospital and patients from all wards were facing rough, rude and inhuman behavior of the staffers and had a lack of health facilities.

The patients who were present in the hospital wept bitterly to chief minister after complaining the lack of facilities and poor arrangements in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi himself seen the poor arrangements and management of the hospital.

The CM on the spot ordered to change the MS concerned immediately and also ordered to deploy new principal of the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi said on the occasion that the caretaker Punjab government would never accept any excuse in the matter of provision of best health facilities to masses.

He further said that he would continue his surprise visits to review the health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

