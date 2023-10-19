Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Condoles Death Of Eminent Lawyer SM Zafar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of eminent lawyer SM Zafar

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned lawyer SM Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned lawyer SM Zafar.

CM Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs.

He acknowledged that SM Zafar always raised a voice for the rule of law and the services of late SM Zafar rendered for the country will always be remembered.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

