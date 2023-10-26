Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Ghora Chowk Flyover Project

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects Ghora Chowk flyover project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ghora Chowk Defence Morr flyover project early in the morning, accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ghora Chowk Defence Morr flyover project early in the morning, accompanied by Information Minister Amir Mir and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the workers, shaking hands with those who had been laboring since dawn. He congratulated them and encouraged them to persist with diligence and enthusiasm. He inspected the ongoing tasks, focusing on the progress of the flyover pillars.

He observed the finishing touches being applied.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Chief Minister commented on the continuous efforts invested in the project, noting that work was consistently progressing from night until the early hours of the morning.

Highlighting the significance of expediting the project, CM Naqvi emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of work. He directed to aim for the prompt completion of this infrastructural initiative, underscoring the importance of timely progress in this key project.

