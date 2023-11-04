Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Wants Strict Implementation Of One-dish Order At Weddings

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wants strict implementation of one-dish order at weddings

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered on Saturday strict implementation of one-dish and working hours restriction at the wedding ceremonies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered on Saturday strict implementation of one-dish and working hours restriction at the wedding ceremonies.

According to a letter, issued to the district administration, the CM took notice of violation of one-dish and working hours restriction at wedding functions.

The letter called upon commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of one-dish and working hours restrictions at weddings. Naqvi said that one-dish and 10p.m. closing timing at wedding halls should be strictly implemented throughout the province, including Lahore. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of orders.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Marriage

Recent Stories

4 mega projects in Lahore nearing completion

4 mega projects in Lahore nearing completion

2 minutes ago
 SIBF 2023 hosts Nobel laureate to discuss emergenc ..

SIBF 2023 hosts Nobel laureate to discuss emergence of ‘Afrofuturism’ in glo ..

19 minutes ago
 ALC announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2023

ALC announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2023

19 minutes ago
 SIBF turns spotlight on remarkable contributions o ..

SIBF turns spotlight on remarkable contributions of women

19 minutes ago
 Global assets in spot bitcoin ETFs hit $4.16 billi ..

Global assets in spot bitcoin ETFs hit $4.16 billion

19 minutes ago
 RPO reviews construction work of Safe City Project

RPO reviews construction work of Safe City Project

2 minutes ago
CM directs inspection, inquiries team to start 100 ..

CM directs inspection, inquiries team to start 100-day inspection plan for all g ..

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi to att ..

Caretaker Federal Minister Madad Ali Sindhi to attend various events in Hyderaba ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of threat assessment c ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of threat assessment committee

20 minutes ago
 Man arrested for aerial firing during wedding

Man arrested for aerial firing during wedding

20 minutes ago
 Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors as ..

Rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors as deaths reach 157

34 minutes ago
 Forensic science plays vital role in criminal inve ..

Forensic science plays vital role in criminal investigation: Hariz Nawaz

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan