Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wants strict implementation of one-dish order at weddings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered on Saturday strict implementation of one-dish and working hours restriction at the wedding ceremonies.

According to a letter, issued to the district administration, the CM took notice of violation of one-dish and working hours restriction at wedding functions.

The letter called upon commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of one-dish and working hours restrictions at weddings. Naqvi said that one-dish and 10p.m. closing timing at wedding halls should be strictly implemented throughout the province, including Lahore. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of orders.