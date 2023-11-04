- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wants strict implementation of one-dish order at weddin ..
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Wants Strict Implementation Of One-dish Order At Weddings
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 06:47 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered on Saturday strict implementation of one-dish and working hours restriction at the wedding ceremonies
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ordered on Saturday strict implementation of one-dish and working hours restriction at the wedding ceremonies.
According to a letter, issued to the district administration, the CM took notice of violation of one-dish and working hours restriction at wedding functions.
The letter called upon commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of one-dish and working hours restrictions at weddings. Naqvi said that one-dish and 10p.m. closing timing at wedding halls should be strictly implemented throughout the province, including Lahore. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators of orders.