Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi honored the legacy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Iqbal Day

He offered prayers for the nation's progress, peace, and the liberation of oppressed people in Gaza and Occupied Kashmir.

He laid floral wreath on the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, offered Fateha, and pen down reflections on Iqbal's message of peace and brotherhood. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the prayer, emphasizing the importance of embracing Iqbal's ideas for success. Various officials, including Provincial Ministers and the IG Police, joined the commemoration.