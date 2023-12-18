Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Chairs 33rd PSCA Meeting

Published December 18, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs 33rd PSCA meeting

The 33rd meeting of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, approved the DIC-3 project across 17 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The 33rd meeting of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, approved the DIC-3 project across 17 districts.

In the first phase, the safe city project is set to be deployed in Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha and Sheikhupura, with 831 cameras slated for installation across these districts.

Subsequently, 1234 CCTV cameras will be installed in Attock, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan while over 500 cameras will be installed in Jhelum, Murree, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh and several other districts in the third phase. The meeting also deliberated on establishing safe city authority in the remaining districts of the province.

IG police, Addl IG, chairman P&D, secretary home department, CCPO and others attended the meeting.

